Mallorca’s Prime Housing Market Gets Boost From American Buyers
Prime prices are up 15% compared with a year earlier, according to Savills.
Most Popular Content
Latest Videos
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
Prime prices are up 15% compared with a year earlier, according to Savills.
The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says July's Montreal home sales were little changed from a year ago but remained above the historical average for this time of year.
SBB, the embattled developer at the center of Sweden’s property crisis, is considering carving out its entire residential business with a portfolio of 36.5 billion kronor ($3.4 billion) for an initial public offering, according to a person familiar with the matter.
China is swarming investors with near-daily announcements of economic support, creating the impression authorities are going full steam to boost growth. But without more specifics, the question is how long the market euphoria can last.
Credit Agricole SA’s regional-bank holders are planning to purchase as much as €1 billion ($1.1 billion) of the lender’s shares as the company reported a surge in profit for the second-quarter.
22h ago
The Canadian Press
The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says July's Montreal home sales were little changed from a year ago but remained above the historical average for this time of year.
The association says sales for the month totalled 3,098, up one per cent from a year prior.
The association sees July as a sign that activity is picking up again after a "disappointing" June.
It says July was the first time since the summer of 2021 that the Island of Montreal drove activity in the market as sales of small-income and single-family properties picked up.
The average price of a single-family home was up one per cent from a year earlier to $555,000 in July, while condos were almost unchanged at $395,000. Plexes dropped six per cent to $735,000.
New listing across the market fell nine per cent from last July to 4,354.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2023.