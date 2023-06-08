You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Jun 8, 2023
Moody’s Affirms Colombia Credit Score Citing Strong Institutions
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Moody’s Investors Service affirmed Colombia’s credit rating, citing the nation’s strong institutions.
In a report Thursday, the agency reiterated the nation’s Baa2 score, the second-lowest level of investment grade, with a stable outlook.
“During the first year of President Petro’s administration, institutional checks and balances have been at work, preventing a major departure from Colombia’s traditionally prudent policy management, allowing only for moderate changes in the country’s policy setting,” Moody’s said.
Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings both cut the country to junk in 2021.
The stable outlook incorporates Moody’s expectations that “institutional arrangements will continue to play a stabilizing role”, particularly on the fiscal outlook.
Politics
