(Bloomberg) -- Moody’s Corp. is moving its London headquarters from offices in Canary Wharf to a new location in the City of London, adding to the wave of financial firms that have opted to leave the Docklands district.

The firm will relocate to offices located at 10 Gresham Street in 2026 when its lease expires at One Canada Square, the pyramid topped skyscraper at the heart of the east London estate, according to a person familiar with the matter.

A spokesperson for Moody’s confirmed the company has selected the new location and noted the move was subject to closing. The Financial Times earlier reported the decision.

Moody’s has been searching for a new London headquarters and it’s been eyeing space that would likely be almost a third smaller than its current base, Bloomberg News reported in July.

A bevy of key tenants including HSBC Holdings Plc have announced plans to depart Canary Wharf, raising questions about the development’s future. The district’s owners, Qatar Investment Authority and Brookfield Corp. have been gradually repositioning the area, introducing new homes, stores and restaurants and diversifying its tenant base.

Some Canary Wharf tenants have chosen to stand by the Docklands district. Citigroup Inc., for instance, is in the midst of refurbishing a 42-story tower in the neighborhood that it bought in 2019.

