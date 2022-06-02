(Bloomberg) -- Moody’s Investors Service downgraded its outlook for Pakistan to negative from stable, citing financial concerns emerging from a delay in the revival of International Monetary Fund’s bailout.

The rating agency’s decision is driven by Pakistan’s heightened external vulnerability risk and uncertainty around its ability to secure additional external financing to meet its needs, Moody’s said in a statement on Thursday, while keeping the South Asian nation at B3 or a junk rating.

The South Asian nation has seen economic and financial risks rise amid political upheaval in the past two months and the IMF suspending its $6 billion program. Pakistan raised the local fuel prices last week, a step toward meeting a key condition to resume the program.

