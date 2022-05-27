(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.

Moody’s Investors Service lowered Egypt’s outlook to negative, warning that its narrowing foreign exchange buffer was putting the North African nation at greater risk from external shocks.

A major food importer, Egypt is grappling with record grain prices fueled by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The most populous Arab nation last week delivered its biggest interest-rate hike in nearly half a decade, an attempt to tackle soaring inflation and restore the allure of its local debt with foreign investors.

Egypt Gets Extra $3 Billion in Financing to Cope With Wheat Woes

Moody’s affirmed the long-term foreign- and local-currency issuer ratings at B2. The outlook had previously been “stable.”

“The negative outlook reflects the rising downside risks to the sovereign’s external shock absorption capacity in light of a significant narrowing in the foreign exchange reserve buffer to meet upcoming external debt service payments,” it said late on Thursday.

Egypt is looking at external debt service payments of $25 billion to $30 billion over the next three years, Moody’s said, while the size of Egypt’s debt as a ratio of gross domestic product was likely to reach 93.5% in fiscal year 2022.

Egypt Surprises With Jumbo Rate Hike to Tackle Inflation

While the economy has been supported by billions of dollars of aid from Egypt’s Gulf allies and the prospect of a new program with the International Monetary Fund, tightening global financing conditions “increase the risk of weaker recurrent inflows” and make its debt less affordable, Moody’s said.

It also cited growing political risk “especially in the context of a sharp increase in food price inflation which, if not mitigated, could raise social tensions.”

Rising Food Costs Push Arab World’s Vulnerable to Breaking Point

In March, the central bank allowed the pound -- which had been stable against the dollar for about two years -- to weaken by more than 15%, and raised interest rates for the first time since 2017.

Egypt’s high inflation-adjusted interest rate had spurred a wave of foreign investment in the local debt market in recent years. But after annual inflation climbed to 13.1% in April, Egyptian policy rates turned negative, when adjusted for prices. The government says there’s been $20 billion in outflows this year.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.