(Bloomberg) -- Moody’s Investors Service dropped its ratings of WeWork Cos. and its inaugural bond deal, saying it didn’t have enough information to continue grading the company’s creditworthiness.

Moody’s wasn’t being paid for the rating, according to a spokesman for the company that subleases office space. The credit grader published an unsolicited assessment in April that ranked WeWork’s $702 million of unsecured debt in the lowest speculative-grade tier. That was lower than the grades assigned by Moody’s rivals S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings.

WeWork saw voracious demand for its debt bond offering, ultimately boosting the size of the deal by 40 percent. The ratings it received spanned across the junk spectrum, underscoring the difficulty of assessing the creditworthiness of startups with big ambitions but negative free cash flow.

Moody’s rated the company B3, or six steps into junk, and its seven-year unsecured bond one notch lower at Caa1. Fitch Ratings grades the notes BB-, meaning "speculative" but with adequate financial flexibility, while S&P Global Ratings assigned them B+, or “more vulnerable to nonpayment.”

The company’s bonds currently trade at 97.75 cents on the dollar to yield 8.3 percent, according to Trace bond price data. The average bond yielding that amount carries a rating between B- and CCC+, according to Bloomberg Barclays index data.

A representative for Moody’s declined to comment beyond the statement.

