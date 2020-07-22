(Bloomberg) -- Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts is close to finalizing a new 13-year, $380 million plus dollar contract, according to a report from ESPN citing unnamed sources.

The new deal would be the second largest contract in Major League Baseball history, trailing only the $426.5 million Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout signed last year.

Betts was traded to the Dodgers this offseason from the Boston Red Sox after the sides were unable to come to an agreement on a new deal.

In the months leading up to the delayed start of the season, many Dodgers fans were concerned that the team might never see Betts play in Dodger Blue. Now they could be seeing him for more than a decade.

The Dodgers open their season on Thursday night against the rival San Francisco Giants.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.