Moon Lander Is Going Dark Early, But Firm Aims for Two More Missions

(Bloomberg) -- A US spacecraft that overcame daunting challenges to make a historic moon landing last week is likely to run out of power in a matter of hours — cutting short America’s lunar comeback mission and raising the stakes for future attempts.

Laying on its side after a rough landing and with its battery supply fading, the Odysseus spacecraft built by Houston-based Intuitive Machines Inc. still managed to send bursts of data and images — including the closest observations of any spaceflight mission to the lunar south pole, the company said in an update on Tuesday.

NASA paid about $118 million to Intuitive Machines for the moon journey, carrying payloads for the space agency and commercial customers. The closely watched mission is part of NASA’s broader, $2.6 billion strategy to tap private sector technology to explore the moon as it prepares for human missions later this decade.

With its solar panels no longer exposed to the sun, Odysseus’ battery life could continue for about 10 to 20 hours, the company said Tuesday morning, falling short of expectations for a roughly weeklong mission. The vehicle’s state also limited its ability to collect data from the little-explored lunar south pole.

Intuitive Machines aims to try again, though.

Later this year, it hopes to send another lander to the moon’s south pole with equipment to look for water by collecting and analyzing soil at different depths. A third mission will send a number of payloads including shoebox-sized robots to wheel around the moon’s Reiner Gamma swirl and collect 3D imagery.

Despite being cut short, the current mission was praised by NASA and President Joe Biden, who called it “a thrilling step forward in a new era of space exploration.” It marked the first private-sector lander to reach the moon intact — and America’s first successful landing in more than 50 years. It also broke a string of failures by other companies at a time of resurgent national interest and investment in exploring the moon.

Odysseus overcame days of travel through the vacuum of space, marked by wild swings in temperature and a lunar landscape heavily pockmarked with craters to land about a mile from its intended site.

The landing itself also required on-the-fly engineering work after the lander’s main navigational lasers failed. Buying time with an unplanned extra lap around the moon, mission controllers rigged up software patches to turn one of the lander’s payloads — a NASA doppler lidar system — into the vehicle’s main navigational tool.

The craft reached the lunar surface but was moving too quickly horizontally and likely caught its landing gear while touching down and tipped over. Even on its side, the lander transmitted data from the moon’s surface back to Earth.

