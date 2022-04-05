(Bloomberg) -- Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning:

Moonpig Group Plc: The card maker upgraded its annual sales expectations for the full year after the omicron coronavirus variant changed customer behavior in late December and January, sending more people online.

The pandemic will result in a permanent shift to more customers shopping for its products online, the company said, citing trading in February and March as evidence

Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc: The homebuilder will sign a building safety pledge developed by the U.K.’s housing department and members of the sector as part of its response to the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017.

Signing the pledge is expected to lead to an exceptional charge in its financial statements in the region of £80 million to £120 million

HomeServe Plc: The company’s ‘Home Experts’ division was profitable this year for the first time, predominantly thanks to Checkatrade, the online directory of vetted and recommended tradesmen that it owns.

Last month, Brookfield Asset Management Inc said one of its funds was considering an offer for HomeServe

Outside The City

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he would address the United Nations Security Council today, as a call between top diplomats from Ukraine and China could signal his first talks with President Xi Jinping since Russia’s invasion more than a month ago.

More than 80 organizations have pulled out of the U.K.’s international LGBTQ conference in June after Boris Johnson dropped a plan to ban so-called conversion therapy for transgender people.

In Case You Missed It

Twitter CEO hinted at the possibility of an edit button, after Tesla CEO Elon Musk - who was yesterday revealed as the company’s new largest shareholder - polled his followers on twitter for the feature.

Rishi Sunak’s popularity with U.K. grassroots members of the conservatives has slumped in the wake of a Spring statement that was criticized for not doing enough to help Britons with the rising cost of living.

Looking Ahead

Cigarette maker Imperial Brands Plc will report an update tomorrow. Last month, they cut their full year growth outlook and announced a plan to sell their Russian business in the wake of the war in Ukraine. Later this morning, the latest U.K. PMI data will give us an insight into confidence in the services sector, while the latest construction industry confidence data comes out tomorrow.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.