(Bloomberg) -- CBS Corp. Chief Executive Officer Leslie Moonves was accused of sexually harassing several women and allowing a culture of covering up such incidents to evolve at the network he’s led for 23 years.

Ronan Farrow, who helped break the story that brought down movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, writes on the New Yorker website that women with professional dealings with Moonves, 68, were sexually harassed by the TV executive and felt their careers suffered after they refused his advances.

Moonves is one of the most powerful figures in Hollywood. He becomes one of the biggest names to face sexual misconduct allegations that have surfaced in the wake of New Yorker and New York Times articles that revealed widespread harassment of women in the entertainment industry.

CBS said Friday it will take any claims seriously and that independent directors of the company would investigate and take action if necessary.

In the article, Moonves acknowledged there were times decades ago when he may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances, but said he never used his position to harm anyone’s career.

