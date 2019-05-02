(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s pick for the Federal Reserve said he doesn’t agree with the president’s call earlier this week for the U.S. central bank to cut interest rates by a full percentage point and renew bond purchases in pursuit of stronger economic growth.

“I’m not so sure I agree with the White House that we should cut rates by an entire percentage point,” Stephen Moore said Thursday in an interview on Bloomberg TV. “I just don’t see the case for that right now.”

Moore continued, however, to characterize the Fed’s December rate hike as “economic malpractice” in a separate meeting with reporters and editors at Bloomberg News, adding that he had no objection with the Fed’s decision on Wednesday to leave rates unchanged.

“What they did yesterday is fine,” he said. “But I do think the Fed has been too tight in the last six months.”

Moore, a Heritage Foundation fellow and a former Trump campaign adviser, faces an uphill fight to secure enough support in the U.S. Senate to win a seat on the Fed’s Board of Governors. A handful of Republican senators have voiced concern over his past comments on issues ranging from economics to women in the workplace.

Moore said he believed in the importance of Fed independence, but also said the president should be able to criticize the central bank if he thought officials had erred.

“The president is the CEO of our economy and when the Fed makes a mistake, I’m not so sure it’s inappropriate for the president to speak out,” he said.

“What happens when the Fed screws up?” he said. “Real people were really hurt by what happened in December. This isn’t a game -- two or three trillion dollars of wealth was just eviscerated because of the mistake that the Fed made. Who are they accountable to?”

Under the Federal Reserve Act the central bank is accountable to Congress, requiring it to report on monetary policy and its leaders to testify before lawmakers twice a year.

