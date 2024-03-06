Mar 6, 2024
Moore Wins Republican Primary for Alabama House Seat
(Bloomberg) -- Rep. Barry Moore won the Republican primary for Alabama’s 1st Congressional District, AP projects.
Moore and Jerry Carl, two incumbents, were paired in the same district after the 2022 map was ruled to have diluted the power of Black voters, and new court-ordered lines were drawn.
