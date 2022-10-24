(Bloomberg) --

Penny Mordaunt has the support of more than 90 Conservative Members of Parliament in the race to succeed Liz Truss as prime minister, her campaign team said, suggesting the Leader of the House of Commons may qualify later on Monday for a run-off against former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak.

Contestants need 100 nominations by 2 p.m. to get on the ballot paper. If two candidates meet that requirement, they’re set for an indicative vote among all MPs later on Monday, followed by a runoff vote among the Tory Party’s wider grassroots members, with a winner to be announced Friday.

Mordaunt’s team said it’s important for members to have their say -- a signal she may not drop out of the contest, even if Sunak’s support among MPs is considerably higher.

