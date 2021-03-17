(Bloomberg) -- More Americans want an independent investigation into voter fraud in the 2020 election than into the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to a poll from Monmouth University released Wednesday.

Although election officials across the country have said there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election despite claims to the contrary by former President Donald Trump, 59% of Americans in the poll said they would like an independent investigation into the allegations.

Slightly fewer, 53% of Americans, say there should be an independent commission created to investigate the riot at the U.S. Capitol that left five people dead, including a police officer. An additional 37% say an internal review of how officials dealt with the riot would be enough.

The Monmouth poll was conducted over the phone from February 25 to March 1, and has a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has proposed a 9/11-style bipartisan commission to investigate the events on January 6. But Republican lawmakers have pushed back over the commission’s proposed makeup and whether it would also look into broader questions of political unrest, including protests over racism and police violence.

