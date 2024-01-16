More Asia Property Investors Want to Sell Even as Rate Hikes End

(Bloomberg) -- A record number of Asia property investors are seeking to sell their assets this year amid economic uncertainties, according to a survey by property consultancy CBRE Group Inc.

More than 40% of respondents said they would dispose of assets this year to realize returns and repay debt, the highest figure since the annual survey began. Selling intentions are highest in Australia, Singapore and Hong Kong. Net buying intentions in Asia remain largely unchanged.

“Whilst the rate-hike cycle has come to a halt in major global markets, investors are waiting for indications that the current repricing cycle has finished before deploying significant amounts of capital,” CBRE executives Henry Chin and Greg Hyland wrote in the report. “Investors in most markets, excluding Japan, will therefore continue to adopt a wait and see approach.”

Pessimism in Hong Kong, which remains in a prolonged property downturn, is the most acute among major markets. Investment appetite shrank to a 15-year low as financing costs reached a 22-year high. Investors there indicated continued uncertainty surrounding income returns for industrial and office assets.

In contrast, Japan and South Korea are viewed more positively. Japan ranked as the top destination for cross-border property investment for a fifth consecutive year, while more than half of South Korean investors are keen to increase allocation to real estate.

Mainland Chinese investors, meanwhile, expect more distressed opportunities in the coming year amid the nation’s ongoing property crisis.

The survey was conducted in November and December 2023 with 510 investors.

