(Bloomberg) -- Capital Dynamics has begun building $1.3 billion in solar projects in Nevada that feature battery storage.

Abundant sun and falling battery prices have transformed the state into a hub for large hybrid solar projects capable of providing power even after sundown.

“Nevada has some of the best solar resource in the country, which does a lot to improve solar and storage economics,” said Tara Narayanan, an analyst at BloombergNEF. “We should expect more hybrid projects, and solar-only additions to slow down.”

The three Capital Dynamics projects will be built in Storey and Clark counties, according to a statement. One project is expected to be operational at the end of next year, and feature 240 megawatts of solar capacity and 360 megawatt-hours of storage. The other two projects are expected to be commissioned by early 2023 and together have 315 megawatts of solar capacity and 440 megawatt-hours of storage. Battery storage manufactured by Tesla Inc. will be used.

Switch, a Las Vegas-based technology-infrastructure company, is the buyer of the electricity from the projects coming online by 2023.

