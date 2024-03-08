(Bloomberg) -- An increasing number of Bank of Japan policymakers are leaning toward scrapping the central bank’s negative interest rate in March given expectations of larger wage increases this year, Reuters reported.

Whether the BOJ board will move in March or April is still not decided, Reuters said, citing four sources familiar with the central bank’s thinking.

The report comes amid growing speculation that the BOJ will move in March to raise rates for the first time since 2007. The news triggered a strengthening of the yen against the dollar to as much as 146.88 from around 147.83 before its release.

Rengo, Japan’s biggest union federation, is scheduled to release its initial tally of annual wage negotiation results on March 15, the last working day before the BOJ meets to decide on policy.

Rengo announced Thursday that the average demands of its members this year was 5.85%, the largest since 1993.

Read more: Japan’s Top Union Group Demands Highest Wage Hike in 30 Years

Wages have emerged as a key element in the central bank’s policymaking. After years of trying to extract Japan from deflation, the BOJ has insisted on keeping interest rates at rock-bottom levels until it sees wage growth that can sustain a positive inflationary cycle.

The BOJ may not need to wait for its April meeting to raise rates if the annual pay results come in strong, Reuters reported, citing one unnamed source.

The central bank may wait for more information including its Tankan business sentiment survey in April before moving, Reuters said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.