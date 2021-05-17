26m ago
More Bump Than Boom, Panic Buying, U.S.-EU Tariff Truce: Eco Day
- The U.S. economy is flashing messy signals with data showing both pockets of high growth and a slow-moving job market
- President Joe Biden’s top advisers detect a growing political challenge from the spike in inflation, even if they see little immediate peril to the economy
- High-frequency indicators still point to robust U.S. economic growth, according to Bloomberg Economics
- Companies are furiously stocking up with more material than they need pushing supply chains to the brink and raising concern that a supercharged global economy will stoke inflation
- Ports on the U.S.’s West Coast are racing to clear a backlog of arriving cargo before peak season begins in about three months
- The European Union agreed to avoid escalating its dispute with the U.S. over metal tariffs, sparing iconic products such as bourbon whiskey and Harley Davidson motorbikes from a doubling of EU duties next month
- Biden’s prospects of passing a major infrastructure bill through Congress with bipartisan support are now rising, though disagreements over funding remain
- It is one of the cruel ironies of the pandemic: Millions of working-class Americans are suffering, yet the odd financial rhythms of the past year have helped some high-interest lenders rake in record earnings
