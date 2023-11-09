(Bloomberg) -- The number of buy-to-let borrowers who are behind on their mortgages doubled in the past year as higher interest rates and tougher regulation start to weigh on landlords.

There were 11,540 buy-to-let mortgages in arrears at the end of September, according to data compiled by industry group UK Finance. That’s a jump of almost 30% from 8,960 at the end of June, highlighting the small but fast-growing portion of borrowers in distress.

“Interest rate pressures are felt more acutely in the BTL sector, where landlords may not be able to raise rents to cover the increases in their payments,” UK Finance said in a report published Thursday.

UK households are facing a steam of pressures triggered by pricey mortgage rates and the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation. Meanwhile, tenants are bearing the brunt of the turmoil as landlords — whose interest-only mortgages are particularly exposed to rate hikes — either sell up or hike rents to deal with extra costs and stricter regulation.

To be sure, the overall volume of loans in arrears remains low as only a small proportion of debts have come up for renewal since the Bank of England began raising rates. Rules introduced since the financial crisis to ensure borrowers could afford their loans if rates increased have also kept a lid on the overall volume of arrears.

UK Finance said 0.44% of buy-to-let mortgages were in arrears, defined as being overdue on at least 2.5% of the balance of the loan. Lenders took possession of 450 buy-to-let properties between July and September, which is unchanged from the previous quarter, according to the data.

Meanwhile, the number of homeowners in arrears has grown more slowly, up 7% from the previous quarter to almost 88,000. Homeowner mortgage repossessions dropped 9% from the second quarter to 630, which is close to historic lows.

