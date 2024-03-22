(Bloomberg) -- Pandemic-induced obstacles are still squeezing senior living facilities and with a rash of debt coming due, investors are likely to feel continued pain in the sector over the next several years.

About $2.7 billion in senior living municipal debt comes due in the last nine months of this year, along with $3.5 billion next year, according to Karen Altamirano of Bloomberg Intelligence.

The looming maturities “could contribute to an uptick in impairments or default,” said Lisa Washburn, chief credit officer at Municipal Market Analytics. “It’s one more pressure on top of so many pressures that are facing the sector right now.”

Though occupancy rates are starting to recover, the sector’s challenges are still formidable: significantly higher labor costs, staffing shortages and low reimbursements mean senior living continues to generate distress. Nearly 8% of the $43.2 billion in senior-living municipal debt is currently in default, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, compared with less than 1% for all munis.

In a note Thursday, analysts at MMA called senior living “the most impaired sector over the last decade” and “still the principal source of ongoing credit challenges.”

Continued access to the municipal market is essential for aging facilities that need to make capital improvements to survive, said Raoul Nowitz, senior managing director at SOLIC Capital Advisors, an investment-banking and restructuring firm. But senior living borrowers are finding a much different climate now, and not only because of higher interest rates.

Nine senior living credits have defaulted so far this year, six for missed payments, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. From April through the end of this year, about $1.3 billion in principal and $1.4 billion in interest is due to investors, Altamirano said.

The stresses on the sector were evident this week with the bankruptcy filing of Peterson Health Care Inc., an operator with almost 100 facilities in the US Midwest.

Read More: Senior Living Firm Petersen Health Care Files for Bankruptcy

All in all, it’s a tough financing environment for senior living operators. Regional lenders, an important source of funding, have retreated, though bridge lenders offering higher-cost short-term financing have stepped in, Nowitz said.

Other sources of capital — including direct lenders and private equity — have also pulled back from the space because of such risk as growing regulatory scrutiny, said Stephanie McCann, a partner at law firm McDermott Will & Emery and co-head of its finance group.

“There’s not as much liquidity to put to work in the space,” McCann said.

There’s also less appetite for turnarounds, Nowitz added. More lenders are insisting on asset sales, “saying, we want out of the credit. We’re seeing a lot of that.” He’s been involved in several such sales in the past year — and activity is already higher this year as lender tolerance to provide forbearance agreements or other accommodations wanes, he said.

Nowitz recalled a recent gathering of bankruptcy attorneys, where about half “were embroiled in senior living. It’s the topic of the day and continues to be.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.