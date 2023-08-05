More ECB Cost-Cutting Tweaks May Be Ahead, Citigroup Says

(Bloomberg) -- To reduce costs, the European Central Bank may return to a tried and trusted method: lowering the interest rate paid on government deposits.

That’s the view of Citigroup Inc., which estimates a cut to the interest rate the ECB pays on government deposits by a further 20 to 40 basis points below the euro short-term rate — also known as €STR — may save the central bank between €1.25 billion euros ($1.38 billion) and €2.5 billion euros a year.

While that’s a small sum for the ECB, it would “confirm that policy is transitioning from rate hike to balance sheet as the primary policy tool,” wrote Andrea Appeddu in a note dated Aug. 2.

Citigroup cited the ECB’s “discomfort” with its expensive funding, which has soared as a result of more than four percentage points of interest-rate hikes. €STR, the interest rate that the ECB pays to banks who park cash overnight, currently stands at minus 20 basis points.

The central bank last announced a rate reduction in February. Back then, easing collateral concerns reduced the spread between two-year swap rates and German bonds to zero basis points. The trend reversed as the US regional banking crisis unfolded, which sharply widened spreads.

Appeddu doesn’t expect a similar trend to play out again, adding that a lower rate won’t lead to sizable flows into euro-area banks from government deposits.

“We doubt excess liquidity could meaningfully go up from current levels and impact € money markets in a meaningful or persistent fashion,” he added.

