More ECB Hikes Might Come in Next Few Months, Guindos Says

(Bloomberg) -- “The slowdown of the economy is not going to ‘take care’ of inflation on its own,” European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos tells Expresso newspaper in an interview. “We need to continue the normalization of monetary policy.”

“More hikes might come in the next few months -- how many times and by how much will depend fundamentally on the data -- and we underscore our full determination to make inflation converge toward our definition of price stability” Reiterates ECB data dependent, takes meeting-by-meeting approach

“Further depreciation of the euro could be detrimental to inflationary pressures. On the contrary, if the euro stopped depreciating, this could be positive and support the fight against inflation. I hope that the recent depreciation trend is reversed in the near future” Reiterates ECB doesn’t target the exchange rate

For full interview, click here

Read more: ECB’s Guindos Urges ‘Determined Action’ in Inflation Fight

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.