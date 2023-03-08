(Bloomberg) -- Two more companies have recalled eye drops after contaminated products were linked to clusters of infections last month.

Pharmedica USA and Apotex Corp. both issued voluntary recalls for eye drops last week, according to company statements. Neither had received reports of illness related to the products.

Pharmedica announced last Friday that it would recall two lots of its Purely Soothing brand drops due to issues with sterility that “can result in the risk of eye infections that could result in blindness.” The product, which was used to treat eye irritation, was distributed via online retailers and trade shows. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Apotex said last Wednesday that it would recall six lots of its brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic solution used to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, due to cracks in bottle caps that could affect sterility.

Apotex has only seen four bottles with cracked caps and believes the “root cause is vendor-related,” said Jordan Berman, the company’s vice president of global corporate affairs, business transformation and strategic planning. Berman added that there have been no drug-safety reports on negative health outcomes linked to the product.

Eye drops under the EzriCare and Delsam Pharma brands were linked to the recent outbreak of infections and were voluntarily recalled by the manufacturer last month. Cases have been found largely in California, Connecticut, Florida and Utah, as well as eight other states.

