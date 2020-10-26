More Have Already Voted Early Than in 2016: Campaign Update

(Bloomberg) -- More people have already voted early than did so in all of 2016. A prominent conservative newspaper endorsed Democratic nominee Joe Biden over President Donald Trump, while a former pro wrestler endorsed Biden as well.

There are eight days until Election Day and 49 days until the Electoral College meets.

More Americans have voted early already than did before the 2016 election.

With eight days until the election, 59.4 million people have cast ballots in-person at early voting centers or by mail, according to the U.S. Elections Project.

That’s more than the roughly 58 million who voted before Election Day in the last election.

It’s not yet clear whether the surge in early voting will reflect higher turnout overall or whether most early voters would have cast ballots on Election Day regardless.

The pool of early voters skews heavily Democratic, however, with 49% of returned ballots in states that identify party ID coming from Democrats, 28% from Republicans and 22% from independents, according to the Elections Project.

Biden Picks Up Endorsement From Conservative Newspaper

A prominent conservative newspaper endorsed Biden Sunday, the first time it has backed a Democrat in more than a century.

In its endorsement, the editorial board of the New Hampshire Union-Leader praised Trump’s judicial appointments, tax policy and accomplishments in the Middle East but said that his handling of the national debt and the coronavirus and his demeanor made him a bad choice.

“President Trump is not always 100% wrong, but he is 100% wrong for America,” the editorial board wrote.

The Union-Leader endorsed former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie in the 2016 Republican presidential primary, then broke with tradition in the general election to back Libertarian nominee Gary Johnson.

Biden Gets More Pro Wrestlers in His Corner

Trump, whose Atlantic City casino hosted Wrestlemania and who had cameos at several wrestling matches, may be in the WWE Hall of Fame, but it’s Biden who has racked up the endorsements lately.

In a one-minute ad, former pro wrestler Dave Bautista, best known for playing Drax the Destroyer in “Guardians of the Galaxy,” says Trump is “someone who portrays himself as a tough guy.”

“It’s easy to lie to people. It’s easy to bully people. That does not make you a tough guy,” he says.

Former pro wrestlers Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Mick “Mankind” Foley have also endorsed Biden, although the president still has the support of WWE CEO Vince McMahon, whose wife, Linda, served in Trump’s Cabinet.

