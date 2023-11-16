(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s benchmark equity index may add more health-care companies and smaller profitable stocks in its quarterly review on Friday, according to analysts.

Luggage manufacturer Samsonite International SA, handset component maker BYD Electronic International Co. and pharmaceutical firm WuXi AppTec Co. have the potential to get included in the Hang Seng Index, Periscope Analytics said in a note.

Bloomberg Intelligence sees scope for higher representation of biopharma companies such as Zai Lab Ltd., Genscript Biotech Corp. and Innovent Biologics Inc. on the 80-member gauge.

The reshuffle comes amid efforts to expand the index to 100 members gradually and achieve a more balanced representation of the city’s stock market. The Hang Seng Index has plunged about 10% this year, heading for its fourth straight annual loss, as property stocks slumped amid weakness in China’s economy.

Health-care remains under-represented in the gauge and adding more stocks from the sector would demonstrate the index compiler’s efforts to achieve a more balanced depiction of Hong Kong’s equity market, BI strategist Marvin Chen said.

Hang Seng Indexes Co. expanded health-care coverage in its previously quarterly review too as it added Sinopharm Group Co., while removing Country Garden Holdings Co.

The index compiler needs to add health-care names to cover at least 50% of the sector’s market cap as it’s doing for other industries, but a focus on including profitable stocks may take priority, said Brian Freitas, founder of Periscope Analytics.

“It may prove to be difficult to add larger stocks and Hang Seng Indexes may go down the route of adding some of the smaller (but profitable) stocks to the index instead,” he said.

The changes, once announced, will take effect from Dec. 4, according to a statement on HSI’s website.

