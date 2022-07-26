(Bloomberg) -- A third set of human remains have been revealed at Nevada’s Lake Mead, the largest US reservoir by capacity, where water levels have dropped to historic lows, the National Park Service said.

The lake is located near Las Vegas and feeds into Hoover Dam hydro-electric station.

The remains were discovered at Swim Beach on Monday and park rangers alerted the Clark County medical examiner.

The first body - a man’s - was discovered May 1 in a barrel and police said he had been shot in the mid-1970s or early 1980s based on his shoe style. Then on May 7, human bones were exposed elsewhere in the lake.

