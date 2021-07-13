(Bloomberg) -- Another batch of the main ingredient for Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine made at a troubled Emergent BioSolutions Inc. facility in Baltimore has been released by the Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA said in a letter Tuesday to J&J that it is waiving manufacturing standards since Emergent was in violation at the time the drug substance was produced. The agency also said the clearance doesn’t mean the Emergent plant has the green light to again make the vaccine ingredient.

J&J and Emergent didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Shares of J&J were down 0.1% at 2:59 p.m. in New York, while Emergent shares were down 2.1%.

Manufacturing problems at Emergent have been a major factor limiting the reach of J&J’s vaccine, which accounts for only a small portion of overall immunizations in the U.S. Competing shots made by Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc. make up the lion’s share of U.S. vaccinations, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

FDA inspectors in April found sanitation problems at Emergent’s plant in the Bayview section of Baltimore after a mix-up involving two different vaccine substances caused the plant to be shut down.

The FDA said last month it had authorized four batches of the vaccine substance. That is enough for about 40 million doses. Other batches have been deemed unsuitable and discarded.

