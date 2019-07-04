More Joy for Emerging Markets Now Hinges on Fed, Survey Shows

(Bloomberg) -- The outlook for emerging markets is looking just a little brighter through the rest of the year, but it’s largely because central banks are sucking the allure out of the biggest economies.

That’s the main finding of Bloomberg’s quarterly survey of 42 global fund managers, strategists and traders on their outlook for developing markets. Currencies, bonds and stocks will advance amid a hunt for yield thanks to easier monetary policy, the poll showed. Indonesian and Russian currencies and bonds were among top picks alongside Chinese and Brazilian equities, while Turkish and Argentinian securities were least favored.

“Things have improved slightly for emerging markets as we now have the support of a dovish Fed along with other major central banks,” said Hironori Sannami, an emerging-market currency trader at Mizuho Bank Ltd. in Tokyo. “With the worst being avoided in the U.S.-China trade war for now, higher-yielding assets are probably going to see demand.”

Stimulus efforts by the biggest central banks are so key for the coming quarter that what the Federal Reserve does next has surpassed the growth outlook as the main obsession for investors, the survey showed. That’s not to say the trade war isn’t still a major driver, despite the truce reached between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at the G-20 summit in June.

Below are the results of the June 18-26 survey. Click here for the previous survey.

Survey Results

As the search for yield continues, emerging markets are expected to outperform their developed counterparts.

Asia remained the most favored region for currencies and stocks, while EMEA slipped to last position across all asset classes.

Russian currency and bonds moved up from the previous survey, while China kept its top position for stocks.

Finally, here is the outlook for inflation, growth and monetary policy across 11 emerging markets:

