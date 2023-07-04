Privacy not only issue when it comes to AI, manipulation risks also exist: Yoshua Bengio

With governments and businesses calling for oversight into the future of artificial intelligence, at least one expert in the sector believes the current safeguards fail to consider the many potential harms of AI.

Yoshua Bengio, a professor at Université de Montréal and founder and scientific director of Mila and IVADO institutes, said the current proposed regulations focus on privacy, but miss the manipulation concerns many experts have.

“We have reached an important milestone in the capability of AI with machines that understand language and I think a lot of people – including myself – are starting to be concerned,” he told BNN Bloomberg Tuesday.

“We’re not there yet in order to minimize the potential harms and risks that come with such power.”

The Canadian government has introduced the Artificial Intelligence and Data Act to protect Canadians from the possible harms of AI and support its integration into the economy, while studying what regulations need to be imposed in the sector.

Canada is also among the founding members of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence to “support the responsible and human-centric development and use of AI.”

Bengio is calling for legislation to push for further oversight into AI capabilities, to get rid of fake social media accounts, and to compel companies to make it clear when a piece of content is AI-generated.

“Privacy’s an important issue, but it’s not the only one,” he said. “We need to make sure that those systems are following agreed upon steps and verifications to make sure that we use whatever is state of the art to protect the public,”

“I don’t think that the issue of privacy here is really dealing with the problem of manipulation, that people can be fooled through content.”