(Bloomberg) -- A growing proportion Mexicans are immigrating to the US with no documentation, according to new data released by Mexico’s national statistics institute INEGI. Of those that entered the US in 2023, 40.6% had no documentation, up from 27% in 2018, the Wednesday report said. Overall, the number of migrants from Mexico have risen: between August 2018 and September 2023, an estimated 1.2 million people emigrated internationally, about a 60% increase from the prior five-year period.

