Following the Feb. 24 invasion, the International Olympic Committee urged all sports organizations to move or cancel events in Russia and Belarus. Since then, cultural institutions like the Motion Picture Association have followed suit.

Here is a running list of what’s been canceled, postponed or moved.

Film Studios

Walt Disney Co., Sony Corp. and AT&T Inc.’s WarnerMedia have paused the theatrical release of films in Russia including Pixar’s “Turning Red,” Sony’s “Morbius” and Warner Bros.’ “The Batman.” Paramount Pictures said it would delay the Russian debuts of its films “The Lost City” and “Sonic the Hedgehog 2.”

In a statement, Disney said, “We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation. In the meantime, given the scale of the emerging refugee crisis, we are working with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance to refugees.”

Netflix Inc. said it won’t carry Russian news channels on its streaming platform there, defying a regulation that requires it to do so.

Television

The Eurovision Song Contest, the international songwriting competition that drew 183 million viewers last year, announced it is barring Russian acts from participating. “In light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry would bring the competition into disrepute,” the European Broadcasting Union said in a tweet.

Live Performances

On Feb. 25, New York’s Carnegie Hall replaced Russian conductor Valery Gergie and pianist Denis Matsuev in a performance with the Vienna Philharmonic. Both artists had previously signed an open letter supporting Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea. Gergie has since been fired as chief conductor of the Munich Philharmonic over his refusal to denounce Russian President Vladimir Putin.

New York’s Metropolitan Opera said in a statement on its website that it can no longer engage with artists or institutions that support Putin or that are supported by him until the invasion of Ukraine stops.

The American band Green Day has canceled its May 29 concert in Moscow, according to the band’s Instagram story.

In the U.K., the Royal Opera House has canceled summer performances of the Bolshoi Ballet.

Soccer

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, owner of the English Premier League team Chelsea FC, has been active in brokering peace in the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, according to the Jerusalem Post. Amid potential sanctions due to his relationship with Putin, he handed stewardship of the team to trustees on Feb. 26.

The European football governing body, UEFA, said it is moving its May 28 Champions League finals from Saint Petersburg to Paris “following the grave escalation of the security situation in Europe.” English Premier League team Manchester United has withdrawn sponsorship rights for Russian airline Aeroflot in light of the events in Ukraine, it said in a statement on its website.

FIFA has banned Russia from competing in the World Cup qualifiers.

Hockey

The National Hockey League is suspending its relationships with business partners in Russia, pausing Russian-language social and digital media sites, and discontinuing any consideration of Russia as a location for any future NHL competitions, according to a statement on its website.

Auto Racing

Formula 1 canceled the Russian Grand Prix scheduled for Sept. 23, according to a statement by the FIA. The Haas F1 team confirmed to ESPN that it removed sponsorship decals from Russian company Uralkali from its car. The father of Haas driver Nikita Mazepin is Russian billionaire Dmitry Mazepin, who is a majority shareholder in Urakali.

Tennis

The ATP Tour canceled its Feb. 28 Challenger tournament in Moscow, citing concerns over player safety and uncertainty related to international travel. Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev wrote “No War Please” on a TV camera at the Dubai Championships, while Daniil Medvedev, the ATP’s top-ranked player, told reporters, “I’m all for peace.”

Skiing

The International Ski Federation said the six World Cup events scheduled to take place in Russia are in the process of being moved to another location “in the interest of the safety of all participants and to maintain the integrity of the World Cup.”

Paralympics

Team USA is demanding a complete ban of Russia and Belarus from the Paralympics, which begin March 4 in Beijing.

