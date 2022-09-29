(Bloomberg) -- Wall Street banks trying to offload tens of billions of dollars in high-risk leveraged buyout debt are finding it increasingly tough as yields surge.

On Thursday, a group led by Bank of America Corp. and Barclays Plc scrapped a $3.9 billion debt sale for the buyout of an Apollo Global Management Inc.-backed telecom business called Brightspeed. The retreat follows an LBO fundraising for Citrix Systems Inc., which sold at rock-bottom prices last week, leaving lenders with about $600 million in losses.

“On the back of the Citrix transaction, investors have begun to take a closer scrutiny of these type of deals,” said David Norris, head of US credit at TwentyFour Asset Management. “Volatility has made it a little bit more difficult for borrowers to come to the market.”

High inflation and hawkish policy from the Federal Reserve make borrowing more challenging for companies with weak balance sheets. A slowing US economy is expected to erode earnings, just as funding costs jump.

“We’re not at the tail end of the Fed hiking cycle,” said Eric Hess, a high-yield portfolio manager at Newfleet Asset Management. “We still have a ways to go here, and it’s still unclear how much of an impact it’s going to have on the real economy.”

On the Hook

Banks typically provide temporary funding commitments for buyouts, earning fees that can sometimes run into the hundreds of millions of dollars. The debt is then sold to institutional investors before acquisitions close.

But several recent transactions -- including Brightspeed -- were underwritten before global yields surged. Maximum interest rates promised to private equity acquirers are likely much lower than where markets now trade, leaving banks on the hook for the difference. That has led to recent deals pricing at steep discounts.

High-profile transactions in the pipeline include $8.35 billion of bonds and loans for the buyout of TV ratings company Nielsen Holdings by Elliott Investment Management and Brookfield Asset Management, and a $5.4 billion financing for auto parts firm Tenneco Inc.’s buyout by Apollo.

Elon Musk’s take-private of Twitter Inc. is another potential jumbo LBO, if a court decides it should proceed. The $12.5 billion debt financing package would include $3 billion of unsecured bonds -- especially risky and even more difficult to offload than other types of debt.

The LBO pile up makes it tough for lenders to commit to new deals. Apollo is exploring a takeover of Ryder System Inc., but people close to that deal say it isn’t certain and could fall through, in part due to tougher debt markets.

Even private credit, which has stepped in as an alternative means of financing leveraged buyouts, has been pulling back, writing smaller checks than in recent years.

To be sure, not every borrower is having trouble raising funds. Earlier this month, UK sports betting company Flutter Entertainment Plc had a relatively good outcome, selling a $1.25 billion term loan at a discounted price of 97.75 cents on the dollar, up from 97 cents initially.

Elsewhere in credit markets:

Americas

Investment-grade bond supply may be muted for a second straight month, as “market conditions will likely remain challenging,” according to Bank of America.

Corporate bonds of multiple auto companies tumbled Thursday after a big earnings miss for CarMax ignited fears about both the sector and the US consumer

Xebec Adsorption Inc. plans to file for creditor protection less than two years after obtaining financial support from pension fund Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec for its expansion into clean energy solutions

EMEA

Banks are sounding out interest in a €560 million ($542 million) loan for French property management firm Foncia, seeking cornerstone investors before launching a full sale amid worsening macroeconomic conditions.

Bonds of mortgage provider Together Financial Services Ltd. fell by more than eight pence on Thursday, the biggest loser among troubled sterling high-yield corporate notes

Europe’s primary bond market was shut on Thursday as renewed volatility gripped markets

Bond issuers are asking banks to help them win investor permission to convert regular old debt into so-called sustainability-linked bonds

Next Plc issued its second profit warning this year while H&M reported results that missed estimates and said it will cut costs by 2 billion Swedish kronor ($180 million) annually after its exit from Russia

Asia

The drop in dollar borrowing costs spurred at least three issuers from the region including a unit of Japan’s Komatsu Ltd. to market debt in the US currency on Thursday.

The impact of the BOE’s intervention on global markets showed signs of waning in Asia as the trading day progressed, with gains on Chinese high-yield dollar bonds easing

The BOE’s move may reduce pressure on the Bank of Japan to tweak its monetary policy stance and help bring down Japanese corporate bond spreads, according to Kazuma Ogino, a senior credit analyst at Nomura Securities

India’s corporate yield curve is set to invert for the first time in 16 months as cash from the banking system gets drained, amid slower government spending, pushing up money-market rates

