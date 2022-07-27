(Bloomberg) -- Hulu, the streaming service owned by Walt Disney Co., will allow a wider array of topics for political ads after being criticized for rejecting some commercials.

“Disney is now aligning Hulu’s political advertising policies to be consistent with the Company’s general entertainment and sports cable networks and ESPN+,” Disney said in a statement. “Hulu will now accept candidate and issue advertisements covering a wide spectrum of policy positions, but reserves the right to request edits or alternative creative, in alignment with industry standards.”

On its ad sales website, Disney had previously said that Hulu’s team reviews commercials on a “case-by-case basis” and “content that takes a position on a controversial issue of public importance,” like social issues, is prohibited.

Candidates are pouring more money into streaming services like Hulu as way to reach younger voters. During the current political cycle, $1.5 billion in political ads is expected to be spent on streaming TV, according to AdImpact. That’s about 17% of the $9 billion total.

