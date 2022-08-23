(Bloomberg) -- Bank Indonesia’s surprise rate increase on Tuesday may just be the first in a series of hikes as economists warned that higher fuel prices could tip inflation past 7% this year.

The central bank will need to deliver at least 50 basis points of policy rate increases for the rest of 2022 to catch up to inflation seen to breach its 2%-4% target this year and next, DBS Bank Ltd. economist Radhika Rao said. A sharp cut in energy subsidies will require larger hikes, she added.

If the price of Pertalite -- the nation’s most widely used gasoline -- goes up by 30% to 10,000 rupiah ($0.67) per liter, it could add 0.93 percentage points to headline inflation, according to Josua Pardede, chief economist at PT Bank Permata. If diesel prices also rise, headline inflation could overshoot 7% this year, well above the central bank’s estimate of 5.24%, he said.

PT Bank Danamon Indonesia’s economist Irman Faiz expects consumer prices to hit 7.3% in 2022, assuming volatile food inflation doesn’t take it higher. He penciled in as much as 100 basis points hikes until year-end, effectively taking the key rate to as high as 4.75%. That would be its highest level since February 2020.

“All in all, the right move by the central bank that cannot have come sooner,” Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. economist Wellian Wiranto said on Tuesday’s action. He sees 50 basis points more in increases this year to temper inflation.

