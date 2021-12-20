More restrictions, more boosters in provinces today as Omicron threat looms

Canada's battle to contain the Omicron variant continues on multiple fronts today, with three provinces reintroducing public health restrictions and a fourth expanding eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine boosters.

British Columbia and Quebec are both capping capacity at bars and restaurants at 50 per cent as of today, while Newfoundland and Labrador has limited bars to 50 per cent and restaurants to 75 per cent with physical distancing in effect.

B.C. is also limiting indoor social gatherings to a maximum of 10 people.

Ontario, meanwhile, is expanding COVID-19 vaccine booster eligibility to all adults, provided it's been at least three months since they received their second dose.

That province introduced similar public health restrictions Sunday, with capacity limits and reduced hours at restaurants and bars.

Canada reported thousands of new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend as the Omicron variant continued its rapid spread.

