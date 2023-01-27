(Bloomberg) -- Support among Serbs for joining the European Union has waned, though a majority back the economic and social reforms needed to qualify for potential membership in the 27-nation bloc, a state-organized survey shows.

The share of voters in favor of EU accession in a referendum dropped to 43% in December from 54% a year ago, according to data published late Thursday by the Ministry of European integration. A total of 32% said they would vote against joining, unchanged from the previous annual poll.

A candidate country for more than a decade, Serbia faces numerous obstacles on its EU path, including unresolved relations with Kosovo. Still, as many as 65% of those surveyed welcomed reforms associated with possible membership, seen as beneficial in fighting graft, improving health care, education, the judiciary and agriculture.

Around 13% asked by pollsters said they wouldn’t take part in a plebiscite on EU membership, while 12% said they were undecided. The survey was conducted last month among 1,050 adults.

