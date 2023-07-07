More Shark-Monitoring Drones Are Coming to New York Beaches

(Bloomberg) -- New York is expanding its fleet of shark-monitoring drones after a recent uptick in sightings, as crowds flock to beaches to try to beat this summer’s record-shattering heat.

The announcement from New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s office comes after five shark bites were reported at Long Island beaches around the Fourth of July holiday.

The state will spend up to $1 million to deploy as many as 42 new drones to beach towns on Long Island, as well as to New York City and Westchester County, and to fund training to operate them, according to the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. The drone squadron was just increased to 18 in May, ahead of beach season, Hochul’s office said.

“These new drones will increase the shark monitoring capacity of local governments across Long Island and New York City, ensuring local beaches are safe for all beachgoers,” Hochul said.

Last summer, shark sightings prompted officials to temporarily close beaches in Rockaway, Queens, to swimmers.

