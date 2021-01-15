More Stars to Join in Biden Celebration: Inaugural Update

(Bloomberg) -- President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration celebration is getting even more star power.

Longoria, Washington Join Biden Primetime Special

Hollywood heavyweights Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington are joining Biden’s inaugural television special, which was designed to replace traditional balls and parties to avoid spreading the coronavirus.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee said the actors will introduce segments during the evening’s event, which is being hosted by Tom Hanks.

Among the musical guests will be the Foo Fighters, John Legend, and Bruce Springsteen, all performing from “iconic locations across the country.” Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Ant Clemons, and Jon Bon Jovi will also perform, with more announcements are expected.

The “Celebrating America” event will be aired live on television networks and streamed on multiple channels.

Biden’s inauguration is being held amid extraordinary security measures after a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol last week, demanding President Donald Trump be declared the winner of the November election. The violence left five people dead, including a police officer, and led to Trump being impeached by Congress for a second time.

