(Bloomberg) -- Six more states and the District of Columbia sued Postmaster General Louis DeJoy over changes at the U.S. Postal Service that Democrats allege will undermine the expected surge in mail-in voting during the coronavirus pandemic.

The suit led by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro was filed Friday, even as DeJoy sought to alleviate concerns in testimony before the Senate Homeland Security Committee. More than a dozen states sued DeJoy and President Donald Trump earlier this week making similar allegations. Both complaint claim DeJoy, a longtime Republican donor with no experience in the Postal Service, made changes that would undermine mail-in voting.

