Jun 23, 2020
More Stimulus, Boris Reopening U.K., Miserable Voters: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Wednesday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- The Trump administration is discussing another stimulus package with lawmakers that could be passed in July, the latest effort to revive the U.S. economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin
- Boris Johnson has launched the biggest gamble of his premiership, announcing that July will see a dramatic lifting of the lockdown measures imposed in England in March
- The misery spreading through the U.S. economy is posing a significant threat to President Donald Trump’s re-election. The Misery Index is expected to be at a record high in November, based on calculations by Bloomberg Economics
- The renewed outbreak of Covid-19 in Beijing is more consequential than its highly localized nature suggests. It could have a chilling effect on consumption by reigniting concerns about infection risks, writes Chang Shu
- BlackRock Inc. Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink said the full extent of the coronavirus pandemic on the U.S. economy’s smaller companies remains unclear, even as cities begin reopening
- Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared his virus-response package to be the world’s biggest, yet much of it remains stuck in Japan’s aging administrative pipeline, blocked by paperwork, complexity and a lack of staff
- China is not only tightening its political grip on Hong Kong to rein in the restive city, it’s pushing harder to deepen its influence over the international finance hub’s business life
- Newly diagnosed cases of Covid-19 and other indicators of the pandemic’s spread soared in hot spots across the U.S., driving city and state officials to consider slowing or reversing reopening plans. Cases are surging in Texas, Florida, Arizona and in California
- Filmmaker James Cameron’s return to New Zealand to begin production on his Avatar sequel sets the scene for the South Pacific nation to position itself as a Covid-free haven in a world still struggling to contain the pandemic
