(Bloomberg) -- Germany confirmed the first case of swine fever in the state of Saxony, signaling that the disease is spreading beyond its initial hotspot in Brandenburg.

African swine fever was detected in a wild boar killed during a hunt in Saxony, near the Polish border, the German Ministry for Agriculture reported Saturday in a statement.

A wild boar was first diagnosed with swine fever in Brandenburg on Sept. 10 and there are now 117 cases nationwide. The disease currently affects only wild boars, and no pigs have been infected, the ministry says.

