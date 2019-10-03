More Teens Are Using Flavored E-Cigs as Menthol Smoking Declines

(Bloomberg) -- Teenagers are vaping more flavored nicotine liquids and ingesting fewer flavored tobacco products like menthol cigarettes, according to a new government survey of high school and middle school students.

Overall, 3.15 million teens used flavored tobacco products last year, down from 3.26 million in 2014, according to results published Thursday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But flavored e-cigarette use among high school students who use tobacco products jumped to 67.8% last year from 65.1% in 2014.

The results may give momentum to state and federal regulators who want to restrict use of flavored e-cigarettes. U.S. health officials are racing to find the cause of a mysterious vaping lung ailment that has sickened 805 people and killed more than 12.

The study confirms that e-cigarettes remain appealing to kids. Overall, more than 3.6 million middle school and high school students used e-cigarettes last year.

The findings are more bad news for companies like Juul Labs Inc., which dominates the U.S. market. Flash drive-shaped devices, such as those sold by Juul, “can be used discreetly, have a higher nicotine content than earlier-generation e-cigarettes, and are available in flavors that appeal to youths,” the federal researchers concluded.

The Federal Trade Commission has issued orders to six e-cigarette manufacturers, including Juul, for information to study their sales, advertising and promotional methods.

The Trump administration said this month that it would restrict sale of flavored e-cigarettes. About a dozen U.S. states U.S. and cities have taken, or are considering steps, to limit access to e-cigarette products.

