(Bloomberg) -- At least four more activists have been arrested since Wednesday night for holding anti-government demonstrations as a movement seeking to end a military-backed regime and limits to the monarchy’s power grew across Thailand.

A live broadcast from Thai-language The Reporters news outlet on Thursday showed three people being escorted in a police car before heading to court. Lawyer Arnon Nampa, who made one of the first public demands for the monarchy’s power to be reined in, was re-arrested on Wednesday night, having been out on bail after an earlier arrest.

More than a dozen activists who participated in a growing anti-government movement that sprouted since mid-July had warrants issued against them, according to local media reports. They face charges that include sedition, which can lead to as many as seven years in jail. Police said on Wednesday that they seek arrests of six protest leaders for a demonstration last week.

The protesters are breaking deeply entrenched taboos in Thailand, where openly criticizing the monarchy can lead to long prison sentences, although they were not charged with lese majeste.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha said he doesn’t want the protesters to discuss issues related to the monarchy because it’s a “respected” institution. “There are 67 million Thai people, and not everybody came out to protest,” he said. “The majority of the people in this country don’t agree with the demonstrations.”

Prayuth is a former general who took power in a coup in 2014 and was elected in a national vote in March 2019 that’s been criticized as unfair.

