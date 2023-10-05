(Bloomberg) -- More than 1,000 Hungarian teachers have resigned after refusing to abide by a new law that educators see as a crackdown on their profession following years of anti-government protests.

There were 1,205 teachers who submitted their resignations in a two-week notice period available to them during the second half of September, Interior Ministry State Secretary Bence Retvari said, according to the transcript of an interview published Thursday in Magyar Nemzet newspaper.

While the official said that represented only about 1% of full-time staff at state schools, the departures are bound to worsen an already dire shortage of teachers and other basic resources. Even before the latest resignations, there were more than 7,600 unfilled vacancies in Hungary’s education sector, according to data from the Budapest-based state statistics office through end-June.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s lawmakers approved the so-called status law in July, stripping teachers of protections granted to other public employees, raising the number of weekly hours of required teaching and limiting educators’ autonomy. It also allows the government to relocate teachers.

Critics, who dubbed the legislation the “vengeance law,” saw it as part of Orban expanding control over schools after more than a decade of power consolidation in the media, courts, culture and large swaths of the economy.

In one of his first moves after a fourth consecutive landslide ballot victory, Orban transferred oversight of education to the Interior Ministry, which is responsible for law enforcement, triggering more protests.

Hungarian primary teachers earned an annual salary of just over $25,000 last year, the lowest wage among the 38 member countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Orban’s government has responded to critics of the status law saying it would ensure a steady increase in teacher wages. At the same time, he has withheld much of the top-up in pay until Hungary receives European Union funds that are currently blocked due to corruption and rule-of-law concerns.

