(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. now leads the world in Covid-19 vaccine shots administered, with 1,008,025 doses given in the 10 days since the first doses were cleared for use, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State-led vaccination campaigns are rolling out shots from Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc., focused at first on hundreds of thousands of health-care workers around the country who have been battling the virus on the front lines in hospitals. The vaccines require two shots weeks apart to deliver the highest level of protection.

China, which has several home-grown vaccines, has vaccinated more than 650,000 people and says it has administered 1 million doses. That figure could in fact be far higher, or at least higher than the U.S. total, since the country has provided infrequent updates on its effort. Russia has vaccinated 440,000 people. Both countries got a head start in August by authorizing domestically produced vaccines before they’d been fully tested.

The U.K. is also making rapid progress delivering the shots and is expected to provide an update on its tally as soon as Wednesday afternoon.

Urgency is rising as a wave of winter infections washes over the northern hemisphere. New variants of the disease have been detected in the U.K. and South Africa. The mutations appear to make the virus more contagious and may be increasing infections among healthy young people. In the U.S., more than 2,500 people are dying every day.For daily updates on the vaccine rollout, follow Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker here.

