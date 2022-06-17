(Bloomberg) -- More than 100 companies from European Union countries continue to operate in Russia nearly four months after the invasion of Ukraine sparked a range of international sanctions against Moscow, a study showed.

The 116 EU companies make up nearly half of the 247 multinational firms still doing business in the country despite mounting public pressure to punish President Vladimir Putin’s regime for the attack, according to research at the Yale Chief Executive Leadership Institute led by Jeffrey Sonnenfeld.

The study follows a report by a state-affiliated Russian think-tank, which said last week that more than half of the 5,000 foreign companies working in the country had announced no restrictions on their local operations and continue to employ 2 million people. Only 90 companies, mainly in the consulting and IT sectors, have liquidated their businesses and transferred employees to other countries, according to the study.

Researchers at the Yale Chief Executive Leadership Institute published a paper in May showing that for most companies leaving Russia, stock market gains had far surpassed the cost of exiting the country.

