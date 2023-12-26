(Bloomberg) -- More than 100 people have been killed in attacks in Nigeria’s northern Plateau State that started at the weekend, a local official said Tuesday.

“Not less than 17 communities have been completely burned down and those who survived are presently in internally displaced people’s camps,” Caleb Mutfwang, the governor of Plateau State, said during an interview with local broadcaster Arise TV.

Parts of central Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation with about 200 million inhabitants, have seen a surge of violence in recent years over grazing rights between farming communities and herders being driven into the region by the southward advance of the Sahara Desert. More than 1,000 people have died in similar violence this year in Plateau and nearby states of Benue, Taraba and Nassarawa, according to official casualty figures.

The latest attacks killed 145 people in Plateau State and 23 communities were targeted over the Christmas holidays, Abuja-based Daily Trust newspaper also reported. Hundreds of people were injured and properties destroyed.

President Bola Tinubu, who took power earlier this year, has said he will work to tackle such violence. The attacks spread during the eight-year presidency of his predecessor Muhammadu Buhari, a former military general who also won election promising to deal with the issue.

