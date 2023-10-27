(Bloomberg) -- More than 100 buffaloes were reported to have drowned after they stampeded into a river in northeastern Namibia’s Zambezi region, according to the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism.

“The incident is suspected to have taken place in the early morning hours” on Friday, the ministry said in a statement. An investigation is under way, and it will confirm the exact number of animals that died, it said.

The buffaloes likely took fright after they were chased by a lion. A similar event occurred in 2018, when about 400 of the animals drowned after stampeding into the Chobe river, which runs along the border between Namibia and Botswana.

