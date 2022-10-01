More Than 127 People Killed in Indonesia Football Riot, Sky Says

(Bloomberg) -- At least 127 people were killed in a riot after a football match in Indonesia, Sky News reported, citing police officials.

The violence broke out at a stadium in East Java during a match between Arema and Persebaya Surabaya, the news service said. About 180 people were hospitalized. It’s believed a stampede broke out after police fired tear gas, the news service reported, without saying how it obtained the information.

Indonesia’s football league has now been halted for a week and Arema banned from hosting matches for the rest of the season, Sky News said.

