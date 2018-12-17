More Than 3,600 Killed in Nigeria Pastoral Conflict, Group Says

(Bloomberg) -- A conflict between Nigerian farmers and herders killed at least 3,641 people in the past three years, with more than half of the deaths occurring in 2018, Amnesty International said.

The human rights organization blamed local authorities’ failure to investigate the clashes or prosecute perpetrators for the escalation in the conflict, according to the report on its website. The study was based on 262 interviews and 230 documents, including medical records and military reports.

“The authorities’ lethargy has allowed impunity to flourish and the killings to spread to many parts of the country, inflicting greater suffering on communities who already live in constant fear of the next attack,” according to Amnesty’s Nigeria director, Osai Ojigho.

As the Sahara desert advances southward, herders who traditionally grazed cattle on plains in the semi-arid Sahel zone are moving into central and southern Nigeria to find pasture, where they clash with farming communities. Most herders are Muslim and ethnic Fulanis, while farmers are predominantly Christian, which adds an ethnic and religious dimension to the conflict.

A military spokesman declined to immediately comment and a presidential spokesman did not respond to a phone call and text message.

